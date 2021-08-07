Brokers Set Expectations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.20). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCPH. Barclays cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

