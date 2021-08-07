Brokers Set Expectations for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 4.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.49. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.