Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,603. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKD. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

