Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%.

NYSE BKD traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.81. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

