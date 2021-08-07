Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$2.37. The business had revenue of C$12.45 billion during the quarter.

