Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.29 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. 28,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,430. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. iA Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

