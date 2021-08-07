Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%.

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. 221,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on BIP shares. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

