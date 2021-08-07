Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,263. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

