Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Earns BUY Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEP.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$50.50.

BEP.UN opened at C$48.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.77. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$38.15 and a 52-week high of C$63.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68. The stock has a market cap of C$13.39 billion and a PE ratio of -46.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -117.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

