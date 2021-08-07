Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

BEP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CSFB raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.50.

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$48.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.77. The company has a market cap of C$13.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.07. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$38.15 and a 12-month high of C$63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

