Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $85.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.76. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.
About Brooks Automation
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.