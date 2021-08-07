Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $85.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.76. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

