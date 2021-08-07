Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3,168.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.76. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

