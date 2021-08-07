Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after buying an additional 1,037,038 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,813 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,584,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEQP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

NYSE CEQP opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 3.60. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -657.89%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

