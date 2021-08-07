Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $119.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

