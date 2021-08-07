Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.90.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $590.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.53 and a 52-week high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

