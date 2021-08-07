Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 87,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 103,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $7,457,869.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,631,127.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,572,685 shares of company stock worth $227,589,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Shares of BX opened at $114.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.67.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

