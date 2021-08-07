Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.5% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $71.93. 9,361,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $3,608,136.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,514,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 422,687 shares of company stock worth $30,816,443 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

