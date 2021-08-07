Brown Advisory Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $4,452,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,828,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.65. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

