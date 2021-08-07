Brown Advisory Securities LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,021,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,365,301,000 after buying an additional 376,359 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,967,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $531.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

