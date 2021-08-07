Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 447 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after acquiring an additional 96,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after acquiring an additional 274,770 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,769,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $78,908,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $67.56. 2,053,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,877. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $785,230 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.