BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Tops $0.72

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001645 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $23.27 million and approximately $78,847.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00130598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00158466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,493.15 or 1.00012017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.00812545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

