BTIG Research Raises MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,930.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MELI. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,886.58.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,756.27 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,509.12. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,665.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

