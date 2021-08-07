BTMX Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. BTMX has a total market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00056165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.49 or 0.00884196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00100642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041499 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

