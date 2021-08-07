Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Shares of BLDR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $47.29. 1,910,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

