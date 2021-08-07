Bull Street Advisors LLC Acquires 461 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,528. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

