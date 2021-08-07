Bull Street Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,761,000 after buying an additional 107,705 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,496. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

