Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.6% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after purchasing an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 572,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 498,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

