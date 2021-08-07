Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.56. 664,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,729. Bunge has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 205,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bunge by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 115.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 817,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

