Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BZLFY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,371.00.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

