Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $350.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have risen and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its strategic endeavors including Burlington 2.0 off-price initiative. Via this strategy, the company focuses on three aspects, marketing, merchandising, and store prototype. We note that the company’s solid first-quarter fiscal 2021 results were primarily driven by the successful execution of the Burlington 2.0 initiative. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Margins were also impressive in the quarter under review. Also, its store-expansion strategies including the latest store prototypes appear encouraging. Following the stellar first-quarter results, the company raised its internal baseline comp sales guidance to positive 10% for fiscal second quarter.”

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.10.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $338.25 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $175.89 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,914 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.