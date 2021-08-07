Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BY opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $977.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

