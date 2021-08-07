Cable One (CABO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Cable One to post earnings of $11.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $48 EPS for the current fiscal year and $56 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cable One stock opened at $1,968.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,874.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,146.63.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 200 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

