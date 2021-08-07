Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 170 ($2.22).
Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 168.20 ($2.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £839.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.93.
About Cairn Energy
