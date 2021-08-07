Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 168.20 ($2.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £839.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.93.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

