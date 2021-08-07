California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 607 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Sierra Bancorp worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 584.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $384.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 29.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.