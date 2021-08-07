California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 813 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,183 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,447,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 884,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 5,605.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 583,344 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.94. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,060,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

