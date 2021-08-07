California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,507 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Casa Systems worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Casa Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casa Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,268 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 20.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

CASA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $632.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

