California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 281 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,122 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth $10,559,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 21.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 24.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.34. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $76.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 28.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.