California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 793 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RM opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $606.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RM. JMP Securities increased their target price on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.