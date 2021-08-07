Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells $59,301.30 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CALX stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Calix by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,095,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Calix by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after purchasing an additional 383,210 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,065,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

