Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Shares Up 2.3%

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 102.26 ($1.34). 51,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 182,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.44. The company has a market cap of £90.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64.

In related news, insider Graeme Bissett bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

