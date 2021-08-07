Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $51.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 over the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $972,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 26.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $862,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

