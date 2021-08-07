Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 158,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

NYSE:RS opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

