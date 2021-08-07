Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $244,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,270 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 235.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.86 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

