Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRF. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 342,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EPRF opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

