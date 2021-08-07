Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 996,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,942,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 865,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 645,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,760,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 365,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 165,528 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.