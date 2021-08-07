Canaccord Genuity Trims Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Target Price to C$33.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of Quebecor stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 1,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.47. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

