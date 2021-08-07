Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) to Buy

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRVSF opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

