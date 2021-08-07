Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.70.

CNQ stock traded up C$1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$41.84. 2,218,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,870. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36. The company has a market cap of C$49.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total transaction of C$307,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,180,360 shares in the company, valued at C$89,329,349.20. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,830,804. Insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

