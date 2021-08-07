Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CFPZF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$19.47 price target (down from C$53.00) on shares of Canfor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

