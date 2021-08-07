Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$6.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.67. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$4.41 and a 52 week high of C$11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

